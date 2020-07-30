Eid-el-Kabir: FRSC deploys 439 personnel, 3 ambulances in Katsina

By Zubairu Idris

Katsina, July 30, 2020 The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Katsina State Sector Command, said that it had deployed 439 personnel, nine patrol vehicles and three ambulances for special patrol to ensure a hitch free Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

Mr Ali Sule Tanimu, the FRSC Sector Commander, made the disclosure on Thursday in Katsina in an interview with newsmen

He said that the measure was to ensure free flow of traffic and movement of vehicles during the celebration on major roads in the state.

The sector commander said that the personnel would be stationed along Katsina-Kano road, Daura axis, Jibia-Kaura Namoda axis, and other major highways in the state.

Tanimu said that the ambulances would provide first aid services in case of emergencies during the festivity.

He further said that the FRSC personnel would checkmate overloading and ensure compliance with COVID-19 guidelines to prevent spread of coronavirus.

According to him, erring motorists will be arrested and prosecuted by mobile courts located at strategic places.

“I am using this medium to call on the public, especially motorists to abide by the traffic rules and regulations, as well as COVID-19 protocols, to prevent spread of the virus,” he said.

He also urged motorists to desist from making phone calls while driving to prevent road accidents.

“If the driver must make phone call, it is advisable that he should park at a safe place, finish the call and then proceed,” he said.

He also warned parents against allowing their underage children to drive cars or ride motorcycles during the celebration.

Tanimu said only 18 years and above were allowed to drive cars or ride motorcycles.

The sector commander urged commuters to desist from entering vehicles at illegal parks for their safety.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...