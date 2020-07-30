Eid-el-Kabir: CP pledges adequate security in FCT

By Monday Ijeh

Abuja, July 29, 2020 The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), says it has made adequate security preparations to ensure a hitch-free Eid-el-Kabir celebration in the FCT.

The Commissioner of Police (CP) in charge of FCT Command, Mr Bala Ciroma disclosed this on Wednesday at media briefing in Abuja.

“While the Command intensifies effort to provide quality service delivery, I implore residents to continue to partner with the police in its ongoing fight against crime and criminality,” he said.

Ciroma said the command had deployed proactive crime detection and preventive measures to beef up security across FCT during and after the celebration.

He urged residents of the territory to adhere strictly to the COVID-19 protocols during the Friday mosque prayers in their areas.

Ciroma said the command had arrested 24 suspects over various criminal offences in the territory.

The CP said four locally made pistol, one Dane gun, one revolving pistol, 21 live ammunition, one knife, 26 mobile phones and 22 sim cards were recovered from the suspects.

Ciroma said other items recovered were one car, one battery, four laptops, nine bags and wallets, seven locally fabricated master keys, three native pots, jewelry and other household items.

He said operatives from the command on Sunday arrested a 37-year-old fake kidnap victim in Mpape area of the FCT.

He said suspect, a female conspired with a 26-year-old man to stage her own kidnap to extort N20,000 from her elder sister.

The CP said the female suspect told the police during investigation that her intention was to use the crime proceed to start a business.

He said operatives from the command had arrested four suspects linked to cattle rustling and kidnapping along Ketti-Gwagwalada-Zuba axis.

He said the suspects were arrested following coordinated operation along the axis, adding that the suspects had made useful statements on their involvement in the criminal act.

Ciroma said the one revolver pistol, one dane gun, seven rounds of live ammunition, one long knife and two long sticks were recovered from the suspects.

In a related development, the CP said a 20-year-old suspects had been arrested over car battery theft.

He said the suspect was arrested on Monday at Jabi Daki biu area of Abuja and had confessed during police investigation that he had stolen four batteries from different cars.

The CP said the suspects would be charged to court upon conclusion of investigation.

