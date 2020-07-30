E-governance: FG promises improved information technology infrastructure

By Abujah Racheal

Abuja, July 29, 2020 The Federal Government has said it will continue to improve information technology infrastructure to achieve e-governance and robust digital economy during and after the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Mr Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation gave the assurance at the opening of the 34th Board of Directors Meeting of Galaxy Backbone (GBB) on Wednesday in Abuja.

NAN reports that GBB is the digital infrastructure and shared services provider of the Federal Government.

GBB is charged with the responsibility to develop and implement a national network and data infrastructure platform for public and private institutions.

Mustapha, who is also the Chairman of the board, said the agency had been the backbone of the government operations in spite challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the Federal Executive Council has resorted to video conferencing for its meetings as a result of the infastructure provided by Galaxy Backbone.

“This entails that only members who are presenting memos or are statutorily required to be physically present with Mr President attend in the council chambers, while others participate online from remote locations.

“The real-time online meetings require cutting-edge technology infrastructure and information security management for confidentiality.

“This is where the Galaxy Backbone comes in as the information technology provider of the Federal Government,” he explained.

Earlier, Prof. Muhammed Abubakar, Managing Director/Chief Executive Oficer of GBB, thanked Mustapha for support and cooperation required to move the organisation and the entire digital economy forward.

Abubakar said that GBB was laying fibre optic cables across the country to build an effective national network through its National Information and Communications Technology Infrastructure Backbone (NICTIB) project.

“The project will see GBB connect almost all the 36 states of the federation and advance the national broadband plan.

“It is also driving a fundamental part of the digital Infrastructure journey with the operation of the Tier III certified datacentre at the National Shared Services Center being run by the organisation,” he noted.

Abubakar said that GBB was committed to working with the government at all levels to ensure realisation of full potential.

NAN reports that GBB is 100 per cent owned by government. It is an agency under the supervision of the Federal Ministry Of Communications and Digital Technology.

GBB operates as a limited liability company determined to drive world class professionalism in its approach to delivering information technology and digital services to its customers.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...