COVID-19: C’ttee not for probing deputy governor, says Nasarawa Assembly

By Mohammed Baba Busu

Lafia, July 29, 2020 The Nasarawa State House of Assembly says that the six-man Ad-hoc committee on COVID-19 set up by the House was to monitor the activities of the state Task Force on COVID-19.

It said that it was not meant to probe the state deputy governor, Dr Emmanuel Akabe, who is the state chairman of the Task Force on COVID-19.

Mr Mohammed Adamu-Omadefu, the Chairman, House Committee on Information, stated this while interacting with journalists in his office in Lafia on Wednesday.

Adamu-Omadefu (APC-Keana) said that the House decided to set up the Ad-hoc Committee in order to oversight the activities of the Task Force on COVID-19 towards fighting the pandemic in the state.

According to him, we need to correct the impression in some national dailies and online medium that the Ad-hoc committee was set up to probe the state deputy governor, this is not true.

“The Ad-hoc Committee was set up to monitor the activities of the state Task Force on COVID-19 towards fighting COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

“It was set up in the best interest of the state as it was even the state deputy governor that advised the House to set up the Ad-hoc Committee in order to monitor their activities.

“Probing the deputy governor is not the target rather it was meant to complement government efforts in the fight against Covid 19,” he said.

Adamu-Omadefu commended Gov. Abdullahi Sule for his proactive steps in tackling the spread of coronavirus pandemic in the state.

He assured residents of the assembly’s commitment to support the government in the fight against the pandemic.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that on Tuesday the assembly constituted a six-man Ad-hoc committee to monitor the activities of the state Task Force on COVID-19.

Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, the Speaker of the House announced the constitution of the committee after Hon Daniel Ogazi moved a motion under the matters of public importance.

Ogazi spoke on the need for the House to have a committee in place to monitor the activities of the state COVID-19 task force.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...