Buhari to observe Eid prayers with family – Presidency

By Ismaila Chafe

Abuja, July 29, 2020 President Muhammadu Buhari will observe the Eid-el Kabir prayers with his family at home, just as he did during the Eid-el Fitr over two months ago.

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, stated this in a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday.

The presidential aide stated that Buhari’s decision was in line with advisories from the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) and the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19.

While wishing all Muslims safe and happy Eid-el Kabir celebrations, the president reiterated the protocols, as issued by the PTF that large gatherings should be discouraged, as much as possible.

“Where small groups choose to hold the Eid together, face masks are absolutely necessary, as social distancing.

“Advisedly, such prayers should hold outdoors and worshippers are encouraged to bring their own prayer mats,’’ the president added.

Buhari also said that he would not be receiving Sallah homage by religious, community, party and government leaders, as part of measures to stop the spread of the deadly virus.

While calling for the observance of the occasion as advised by state and local authorities, the president wished all citizens safe and happy celebrations.

