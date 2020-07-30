Arik Air begins flights to Benin, Jos, Owerri, Asaba

By Yunus Yusuf

Lagos, July 30, 2020 Arik Air says it will commence domestic flight operations with resumption of services to four additional airports- Benin, Jos, Owerri and Asaba.

Its Chief Executive Officer, Capt. Roy Ilegbodu, made this known in a statement by Mr Adebanji Ola, the Communications Manager, on Thursday in Lagos.

Ilegbodu said that the flights to Benin, Jos and Owerri Airports would resume Aug. 3, while flights to Asaba airport would resume on Aug. 10.

He said that the airline would be operating separate daily flights from Murtala Muhammed Airport Domestic Terminal 1, Ikeja, Lagos to Benin and Jos Airports.

According to him, flights from Lagos to Owerri will operate thrice weekly on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, while flights to Asaba will operate four times a week on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

Ilegbodu said the airline had earlier on July 8 and July 11 resumed flights from Lagos to Abuja and Port Harcourt respectively, while on July 28, the airline added two more destinations, Kano and Yola.

He reminded passengers of the need to use their face masks at every stage of the flights and arrive at least one and a half hours before their scheduled departure time.

Ilegbodu said that resumption of flights to four additional destinations was a fulfillment of the airline’s promise to continually review its operations as more airports are opened.

“We will always have the safety and best interest of our customers at heart in all of our decisions,” he said.

