Vigilance Group boss tasks Northern governors on Tsangaya education

By Patience Aliyu

Abuja, July 26, 2020 Dr Usman Jahun, Commander General (CG) Vigilance Group of Nigeria (VGN) has called on northern governors to adopt the Tsangaya system of education as a means to improve security in the north.

Jahun, who disclosed this in an interview with newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja, said mismanagement of the Almajiris was one of several factors contributing to the unrest in the north.

NAN reports that Tsangaya is a system of education established as an organized and comprehensive system for learning Islamic values and principles, it is also in 3 stages like in the formal system.

“There are lots of issues that has to do with insecurity, number one is education, if you look at the north, high number of our youths are not educated, some are dropouts.

“There’s need for continuous enlightenment and education.

“Secondly there should be economic empowerment without which there’s going to be a very serious crises which is what we are currently facing.

“Thirdly, you can see the Almajiri issue, the government of various states should make sure that the Almajiris have what they call the tsangaya system of education. Like is done in other nations like Sudan and other countries.

“So, there’s need for us to look at it and see how all of us can come together and collaborate as one entity.

“But if you keep this Almajiris and refuse to bring them to yourself, there’s going to be a problem which one day they are going to be the problem of insecurity in this country,” Jahun said.

The CG commended the decision of the 19 Northern Governors to engage the vigilance group and local hunters in restoring security in their states, adding that its a good effort in combatting insecurity.

“Recently, its in the news that the 19 Northern Governors have concluded to use Vigilante men and hunters to solve the problem of insecurity in their various states.

“This I believe is a very good way to strenghten security and reduce insecurity in their various states. Especially in the states where we have the problem of insecurity confronting us now,” He said.

On progress made so far by the Organisation, Jahun said that there has been several collaborations with other formal security outfits and state governments and recently the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps( NSCDC) with the creation of Agro-Rangers

“We are trying to collaborate with the NSCDC specially in the area of their mandate as a Corp and in providing training to our men and the area of Agro-Rangers and other aspects.

“We are collaborating to see that the Agro-Rangers has come to stay, and we will use both their men and our men to strengthen security especially at the rural areas.

“Where we have the issue of insurgents and killing of innocent farmers, we are trying to see how we can protect that by the grace of God,” Jahun said.

