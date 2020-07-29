Tullow Oil See $0.7 Bln as H1 Revenue – Quick Facts

Tullow Oil (TLW.L) expects first-half revenue to be about $0.7 billion, with a realised oil price of $52/bbl, including hedge receipts of $131 million.

At 30 June 2020, net debt is expected to be c.$3.0 billion and liquidity headroom and free cash are expected to be c.$0.5 billion; full year free cash flow is forecast to break even at the current forward curve.

Rahul Dhir, Chief Executive Officer, Tullow Oil plc, said, “Since becoming CEO on 1 July, I have been impressed by the quality of Tullow’s people and the potential of our assets and I am confident that we can build Tullow into a competitive and successful business once again. Despite the challenging external environment in the first half of the year, Tullow has performed well; delivering production in line with forecast, agreeing the sale of the Ugandan assets and re-shaping the Group’s structure and cost base. In the second half of 2020 our focus will remain on continuing to deliver safe and reliable production from West Africa, reducing debt and building a cost effective and efficient organisation that can compete in a low oil price environment.”

