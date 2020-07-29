Taraba First Lady,partners, kicks against sharp increase in young girls pregnancies

Disturbed by the sharp increase in unintended pregnancies among young girls spread across communities in Taraba state, the state First Lady, Barrister Anna Ishaku, has joined forces with development partners to address the surge

The development partners which includes Marie Stopes International (MSION), the State Primary Health Care Development Agency (TSPHCDA) and the Hope Afresh Foundation, as observed by our correspondent stormed communities in Bali and Gassol local government councils with an awareness campaign on childbirth spacing and family planning .

Citing Garin Makeri communities in Bali council where a lot of young girls ” have given birth to plenty children” the Regional Behavioral Change, communication and marketing officer of MSION, Ibrahim Yusuf said the organization would not relent in providing services on reproductive Health and Childbirth Spacing to families across the communities and the globe at large.

Worried that “there is so many under aged adolescent girls who have gave birth to young ones in communities spread across the state, the organisation as made known by him, have decided to collaborate with the First Lady to “take services to them and ensure that they access the service so that they can space their childbirths in their matrimonial home.”

More to that, the organisation, according to him have as well trained several numbers of midwives in communities, whom according to him, have been assigned with the responsibility of ” going round the communities rendering family planning and childbirth spacing services from house to house. ”

Stressing that MSION is one of the “leading organisations that renders family planning and childbirth spacing services in communities, the organisation as stated by him would continue to penetrate the Hard-to-reach areas of the state “to make sure that the vulnerable, the poor and the marginalized communities access the services.”

On it parts, the leadership of the TSPHCDA who said the decision to partner with the First Lady’s foundation (Hope Afresh) is aimed at creating awareness to mothers on child spacing for a healthy family, reiterated the determinations of the agency not to cease from carrying health delivery services to the rural areas of the state

Led by it Executive Secretary, Alhaji Aminu Hassan Jauro, the agency, as stated by him, would continued to partner with organizations “that means well for the people of our dear state. ”

Speaking via her Special Adviser on Administration, Nungrimam Dashe, the First Lady said her decision to throw her weight behind the aforementioned development partners is aimed at enlightening “women and their husbands” on the importance of family planning and childbirth spacing in the state.

