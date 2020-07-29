Sanwo-Olu appointments new members of governing councils for Lagos tertiary institutions

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has approved the appointment of Chairmen and Governing Council members for four State-owned Tertiary Institutions: Lagos State University (LASU), Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education (AOCOED), Lagos State Polytechnic and Michael Otedola College of Primary Education (MOCPED).

In a statement signed by the Lagos State Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri- Okunola, the Governor said the tenure of Office of the newly appointed Governing Council members would take effect from 1st August 2020, following the expiration of the tenures of the former Governing Councils. The tenure of Office of the Institutions’ Chief Executive Officers shall remain as provided in relevant Laws.

Importantly, the Head of Service noted that the tenure of the newly appointed Chancellor of the Lagos State University, Professor Gbolahan Elias, SAN, would become effective from 16 September 2020 when the tenure of the incumbent Chancellor, His Excellency Honourable Justice George Oguntade would have expired.

Governor Sanwo-Olu thanked members of the outgoing Governing Councils for their commitment and meritorious service to the State.

While congratulating the newly appointed Governing Councils members, he expressed his appreciation and delight at the willingness of the new appointees to serve the State and help build on the achievements of the outgoing Councils.

He maintained that the newly appointed Governing Council Members had been carefully identified based on their individual track records in their respective professional fields, adding that he had no doubts about their capacity to move tertiary education in Lagos State to Greater Heights.

The newly appointed Governing Council Members are:

LAGOS STATE UNIVERSITY (LASU)

Professor Gbolahan Elias, SAN - Chancellor Prof. Adebayo Ninalowo - Pro-Chancellor/ Chairman Professor Shafiudeen Amuwo - Member Mrs. Adenike Yomi-Faseun - Member Dr. Adetugbobo Hakeem - Member Mrs. Sule Tolani - Member Mrs. Folasade Adesoye - Member Mr. Karl Tokun Toriola - Member Mr. Kunle Soname - Member Dr. Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii - Member Mr. Adebayo Akinsanya - Member Mrs. Mojisola Tolagbe Taiwo - Member Mrs. Morenike Williams - Member Mr. Anuoluwapo Esho - Member Mrs. Foluke Abdul-razaq - Member

ADENIRAN OGUNSANYA COLLEGE OF EDUCATION (AOCOED)

Prof. Nuru Olasupo - Chairman Mrs. Riskat Akiode - Member Dr. Olaolu Mudashiru - Member Mr. Wole Ajifowoke - Member

The other tertiary Institutions include:

LAGOS STATE POLYTECHNIC

Professor Rasheed Kola Ojikutu - Chairman Dr. (Mrs.) Awonuga, Abiola Olawunmi - Member Bldr. Saabi Olakunle Alaba - Member Mr. Habeeb Aileru - Member Prince Olusegun Ogunlewe - Member Mrs. Iyabo Kuteyi - Member

MICHAEL OTEDOLA COLLEGE OF PRIMARY EDUCATION (MOCPED)

Alhaja Sekinat Yusuf - Chairman Mrs. Victoria Mopelola Perigrino - Member Mrs. Folashade Agbalajobi - Member Hon. Toun Adediran - Member Mr. Johnbull Adebanjo - Member Dr. Waliu A. Ipaye - Member

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...