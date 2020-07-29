Sallah: NSCDC deploys 3,000 personnel in Kaduna

By Mohammed Tijjani

Kaduna, July 29, 2020 Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kaduna State Command, says it has deployed over 3,000 personnel to protect lives and property during the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

The Commandant, Mr Babangida Dutsinma, stated this in a statement by the spokesman of the Corps, ASC Orndiir Terzungwe, on Wednesday in Kaduna.

Dutsinma said: “Ahead of the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations; the Corps deployed over 3,000 personnel for patrol, surveillance and general security in the state.”

He, however, expressed concern over the wanton destruction of lives and property in some parts of the state and enjoined residents to eschew violence.

The Commandant urged the residents to live in peace and harmony for sustainable development in the state.

Dutsinma noted that the deplorable security situation in the state necessitated the high figure for the deployment, adding that the personnel were deployed to the 23 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

According to him, the three Area Commanders and Divisional Officers of the Corps will scale up surveillance and intelligence gatherings to fish out criminals in the communities.

Dutsinma reiterated commitment to work in collaboration with other security agencies to maintain law and order during the festivities.

He called on parents and guardians to caution their wards against engaging in criminal acts.

The Commandant further urged the people to provide useful information on suspicious movement and activities in the communities to security agencies.

