Party member commends Buhari on development

By Deji Abdulwahab

Abuja, July 29, 2020 Mr Johnbosco Onunkwo, a bigwig in All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari on the provision of infrastructure, security and agricultural development in the country.

Onunkwo said after meeting with the APC Caretaker Committee, headed by Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state at the party National Secretariat in Abuja.

“This is a party that we are using to emancipate people from the shackles of bondage and we know we are here to represent the dreams and aspiration of the president.

”President Buhari has done so well in terms of infrastructural development, in terms of agricultural development and the diversification of the economy.

“In terms of security, in terms of economy and corruption, we need to know where we started.

“When our president was sworn in, I was in Abuja with fear because of the security situation preceding this administration .

“So, it was a war situation. We know the level we are now, so I can tell you the president is trying his best.

“I know we still need some modification but he is trying his best and also moving to the next level of security to make sure that it is achieved,” he said.

Onunkwo also decried the stagnant development in Anambra state.

“If you are familiar with Anambra state, if you have travelled to Anambra some years ago and if you go now, you will notice that there is no much difference.

“In terms of infrastructural development, the state seems stagnant and that is one major area that APC will focus,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...