Oriental Energy opens 2020/2021 Scholarship for Akwa Ibom students

Abuja, July 29, 2020 Oriental Energy Resources Ltd, an indigenous marginal oil field operator has announced applications for the 2020 to 2021 University Scholarship Award Scheme for Awka Ibom students.

The firm disclosed this in a statement by its Corporate Communications Manager, Mr Sam Umukoro, in Abuja,on Wednesday.

Naija247news reports that Oriental Energy operates two marginal fields in offshore Akwa Ibom, Ebok (OML 67) and Okwok (OML 67), as well as one oil mining lease OML 115.

He said the award was targeted at eligible undergraduate students from Akwa Ibom State, particularly indigenes of Effiat and Mbo communities.

He noted with that the full details of the application process, including eligibility criteria and supporting documentation could be found on the company’s website www.oriental-er.com.

According to him, entries will close on Aug. 31.

He said that the company introduced the online application system in 2019 to ensure transparency, more efficient and cost-effective process.

Umuokoro said that applicants for the scholarship scheme were expected to have obtained admission for undergraduate studies in a recognised Nigerian university.

He added that Shortlisted candidates would be invited via e-mail for an aptitude test.

He noted that based on test results, awards would be made to successful applicants for a maximum duration of four (4) years, subject to continuous satisfactory academic performance.

“The university scholarship award scheme is a demonstration of our commitment to contribute to human capital development in Akwa Ibom State,” he quoted Head of Community and Government Relations, Dr Uwem Ite as saying.

Earlier, Mr Ignatius Ifelayo, the Managing Director of Oriental Energy, in the statement said that the underlying philosophy behind the social investment was to create sustainable footprints through projects.

He added that the other reasons was to ensure programmes that improve the general quality of life in communities within our area of operation and for the people Akwa Ibom State in general.

“Our delivery strategy creates room for host community ownership to ensure sustainability.

“As such, we place emphasis on social investment initiatives that respond to stakeholder needs.”he said.

It would be recalled that in Akwa Ibom State, Oriental Energy is currently focusing its social investments in education, community health and enterprise development.

No fewer than 1,000 students in universities across Nigeria had benefited since commencement of the scheme.

It is currently working toward completing a science laboratory complex at Community Grammar School, Ebughu in Mbo Local Government Area , Akwa Ibom State.

The solar-powered building and associated infrastructure will have WAEC-standard equipment and accessories for the study and learning of the three core science subjects of Biology, Chemistry and Physics by students before the end of this year.