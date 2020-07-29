NPA expects 17 ships with petroleum products, others at Lagos port

By Chiazo Ogbolu

Lagos, July 29, 2020 The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) says it is expecting 17 ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods from July 29 to Aug. 7.

The NPA made this known in its publication, `Shipping Position’, a copy of which was made available to journalists in Lagos on Wednesday.

It said that the ships were expected to arrive at the Lagos Port Complex.

The publication said that the ships contain general cargo, containers, bulk gypsum, bulk sugar, base oil, frozen fish, petrol, corn, crude soya and crude soya.

It indicated that another 18 ships had arrived the ports, waiting to berth with container, bulk wheat, fuel and frozen fish.

The NPA said that 16 other ships were at the ports discharging container, bulk wheat, general cargo, butane gas, base oil, bulk pet Coke, petrol, bulk fertiliser and frozen fish.

