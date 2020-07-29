Lawmaker urges Nasarawa state SWAN members to give more publicity to other sports

By Olukayode Babalola

Lafia, July 29, 2020 Musa Iyimoga, representing Doma North Constituency at the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, on Wednesday urged sports journalists in the state to extend their activities to other sports different from football.

The lawmaker made the call when members of the state chapter of the Sports Writers’ Association of Nigeria (SWAN) visited him at the state assembly complex in Lafia.

He said it was perplexing that the sports media only concentrated on football, in spite of the relatively high rate of activities by stakeholders in the other sports.

“Lack of adequate media coverage has been hampering development in the other sports,” the legislator, who is the Assembly’s Deputy Minority Leader and Chairman, House Committee on Youth and Sports Development, said.

He added that local talents were not getting the media coverage required to attract good opportunities, major contracts as well as national and international scouts.

“We only focus on football alone. What is happening to the other sports activities?

“There are a lot of our youths with talents in other sports.

“But because they are neglected by the media, they get demoralised and their talents waste away,” Iyimoga said.

He therefore challenged SWAN members in the state to play the expected role by using their media to showcase talents in other sports.

“We should not focus on football alone. It is important we give publicity to other sports.

“Giving adequate publicity to other sports will go a long way in opening doors for support and opportunities for talents in those areas,” the lawmaker said.

He further called on members of Nasarawa State SWAN to continue to reach out to the assembly, state government and other sports stakeholders for effective synergy in order to develop the sector.

“You need us and we also need you for the right synergy in order to have a perfect result.

“So, I urge you to get closer to us so that we can work closely for the benefit of the state,” Iyimoga said.

Earlier, the state Chairman of Nasarawa State SWAN, Isa Mohammed, had said the visit was to seek partnership with the lawmaker towards the development of sports in the state.

He said this was important, given his position as Chaitman of the assembly’s Youth and Sports Development Committee.

“We want to work and succeed and we need your support in order to provide adequate support for sports coverage in the state,” Mohammed said.

He assured the lawmaker that with necessary support from the House, the association would provide adequate media coverage to all sports activities in the state.

