Ishaku inaugurates polytechnic visitation panel

By our Taraba correspondent

A ten man visitation panel assigned with the responsibility of evaluating the academic and administrative performance of the Taraba state Polytechnic , have been inaugurated by the state governor, Arc.Darius Dickson Ishaku.

The panel which was inaugurated yesterday in Jalingo, as observed by The Guardian, has the deputy vice chancellor administration of the State Universty, Professor Nicholas O. Namessan, as chairman and the permanent secretary career management office, Umar Abdul, as secretary.

Citing section 42 of the Taraba state institution laws, the move according to the governor who spoke through his deputy, Engineer Haruna Manu, his administration he said is determine to “give education the right priority ” hence the decision for the inauguration of the visitation panel.

Urging the panel whom according to him “were carefully selected based on their careers and experiences” to bring “their wealth of knowledge to deliver the mandate which they have been assigned” he tasked them to be “thorough, fair and firm.”

Reiterating his determinations to reposition the institution which had in the past suffered neglect and enveloped in financial skirmishes, he urged the panel to tread extra miles to review the application of fund released to the institution, particularly Special grants, TETFund, SDG for Special projects with a view to ascertaining the status of such projects and their relevance.

More to that, the panel, as directed by him, are to as well examine the staff development and the application of funds for training .

Ishaku, who made bold his readiness to reposition the institution on the right paths, also saw no reason why the panel should not go as far as examining any report of internal investigative body set up by the management of the institution and recommend restitution and or disciplinary measures against erring officer (s) involved where necessary.

The governor who also empowered them to examine the prudent management of the Polytechnic between January, 2015 to December, 2019 and determine whether it was in consonance with the appropriate regulations and best practices , gave the panel a four weeks ultimatum to round up the exercise.

On their parts, the panel via their chairman, reiterated their determinations to adhered strictly to the terms of references of the panel, drumming not to betray the trust reposed on them by the leadership of the state.

Before the decision of the number one citizen of the state to inaugurate a visitation panel to the aforementioned institution which is located at Suntai village of Bali local government council, reports of alleged corrupt practices in the institution, have being flying all over the state.

END

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...