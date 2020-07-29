Ex-convict jailed 10 years for stealing in Ogun

By Joy Akinsanya

Abeokuta, July 29, 2020 An Abeokuta Magistrates’ Court in Isabo on Wednesday sentenced a 27-year -old man, Ayinde Semiu, to 10 years imprisonment for breaking into two shops and stealing foodstuff worth N77,850

The Magistrate, Mrs I.O Abudu, sentenced the convict after he pleaded guilty to a six-count charge of burglary and stealing.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Abolade Bukola, had earlier told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Monday at about 2.30 am at Elega area of Abeokuta.

Bukola said Semiu burgled two shops and stole foodstuff and cash which were the property of Mrs Koleosho Mariam and Mrs Aremu Omolara.

The prosecutor said the defendant was caught in the act by a resident of the community who sighted him while stealing the items.

She told the court that the defendant was a two-time convict of stealing.

The prosecutor said the offences committed contravened Sections 414 and 390(9) of the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun, 2006.

