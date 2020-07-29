Eid-El-Kabir:Police in Gombe read Riot Act to celebrants over COVID-19 protocols

By Hajara Leman

Gombe, July 29,2020 Gombe State Police Command on Wednesday warned that it would monitor to ensure strict compliance with COVID-19 protocols during the Eid-El- Kabir period.

In a statement through its spokesperson, Supr.Mary Malum, the command reiterated that the rules and guidelines of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on the coronavirus pandemic, must be adhered to by all people.

It assured that adequate security arrangement had been made ahead of the festivities, to ensure peaceful celebration .

According to it, adequate police personnel have been deployed to ensure hitch-free celebration, just as all Divisional Police Officers and Area Commanders have been directed to secure their areas of operation.

The Command advised people to be conscious of their security while celebrating and report any suspicious movement to security agents

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...