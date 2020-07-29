Eid-el-Kabir: Police assure Osun residents of security

By Olajide Idowu

Osogbo, July 29, 2020 The Osun Police Command on Wednesday assured residents of the state of adequate security of lives and property before, during and after the celebration of the Eid-el-Kabir.

The state Commissioner of Police, Undie Adie, through the state Police Spokesperson, SP Opalola Yemisi said all necessary security measures had been put in place to ensure that the celebration was peaceful in the state.

Adie re-assured the people of the state of the preparedness of the state police command to guarantee the lives and property of the entire citizenry, before, during and after the festivities.

He urged the people to observe all COVID-19 rules and guidelines, especially social distancing and use of facemask as they prepare to celebrate the Eid-el-Kabir.

“Sequel to the COVID-19 pandemic, Muslim faithful are advised to adhere strictly to state government’s directive on the use of Yidi Praying Ground.

“As they go about their legitimate businesses at this period, citizens are advised to be security conscious.

“They are to report any suspicious movements to the police, give prompt and useful information in case of any infraction of the law,” he said

