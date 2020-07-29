Eid-el-Kabir: NSCDC deploys 1,000 personnel in Osun

By Olajide Idowu

Osogbo, July 29, 2020 The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Osun on Wednesday said it had deployed more than 1,000 personnel to provide security during the Eid-el-Kabir celebration in the state.

Mr Oguntuase Kingsley, the NSCDC Commandant in Osun, who made this known in a statement in Osogbo, assured Muslim faithful of adequate security arrangement during and after the celebration.

Kingsley, however, advised them to observe the COVID-19 guidelines in their homes and public gathering to curb the pandemic.

He also advised Muslims to adhere to government directive that prayers should be observed in the various mosques.

“The NSCDC personnel will be going round to ensure strict compliance,” he said.

The commandant also said that strange movements and suspicious persons should be promptly reported to the corps or other security agencies.

He added that the divisional offices in local governments and LCDAs would remain open during the celebration to entertain any complaint.

Residents, he added, could contact the command in case of an emergency on 08037051580 and 07069348010

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...