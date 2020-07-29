Defected Imo APC Members to APGA Back to Base

All Progressives Congress (APC) members in Imo State who defected to the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) during the build up to the 2019 general election have returned to base.

They did on Tuesday when the Imo State Chairman of APGA, Dr. Henry Okafor led the members in a solidarity visit to Governor Senator Hope Uzodimma at the Government House Owerri.

Dr. Okafor who spoke on behalf of the others in a prepared speech told the governor ably represented by his deputy, Prof. Placid Njoku, that they are back to APC to lendtheir support to his sterling leadership qualities.

The members who were received at the Executive Council Chambers, Government House, Owerri said they were original members of APC in Imo State but left the party in 2019 to pursue their various political interests and that since the days of politicking are over and “having observed the tremendous achievements of Governor Hope Uzodimma in a short period of his being at the saddle” they have in “unison decided to return to where they belong and support the prosperity Government of APC in the State”.

Dr. Okafor expressed satisfaction with the performance of Governor Uzodimma in Imo State, hence they taught it right and proper to quickly rejoin their brothers in APC to contribute their own quota to the progressive government.

He appealed to the Governor to receive and integrate them into the fold of APC in the State, promising that they are honest in their decision and have a lot to contribute to further speedup the rate of developmental achievements in the State.

Dr. Okafor acknowledged the Governor’s solid and verifiable achievements in the area of road infrastructure, healthcare development, social welfare, security of lives and property that have resulted in reduced crime in the State and education, especially the proposed Imo State University of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences and many more in just a short period.

The Chairman seized the opportunity to appeal to the governor to use his good offices to untie the naught that is holding the realization of the Marine University at Osse Motor Oguta LGA of the State which is over 60% completion, emphasizing that the University when completed could be a campus of the new university of Agriculture and Environmental Studies.

Receiving the group on behalf of the Governor, Prof. Njoku expressed happiness at their wise decision of retuning to where they rightly belong and enjoined them to feel free as “Imo State belongs to all of us, especially those who mean well and are genuine in their taught about the State.”

Prof. Njoku informed that the Governor has his hands wild open for all and sundry knowing full well that it is only when all hands are on deck that the State will deliver the desired dividends of democracy to Imo people.

He used the opportunity to inform the group of some moderate achievements of the administration in spite of starting off on a zero note from past administrations. The achievements, the deputy governor said, are anchored on the 3Rs mantra of the administration Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Recovery. He took them on ajourney of what the governor has done in the area of roads, healthcare, education, security, social welfare etc within a short period.

Prof. Njoku reminded the group that Governor Uzodimma is a man that does not forget easily and as such mindful of the issues surrounding the Marine University and assured that at the appropriate time the Governor will give the project the attention it deserves.

He thanked the APGA members for coming and assured them of automatic qualification to all rights and privileges of membership of APC in the State.

Highlight of the occasion was the formal acceptance of the group into APC by the State Chairman of APC, Chief Marcon Nlemigbo.

Others present at the occasion were the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barr. C.O.C Akaolisa, the Chief of Staff, Barr. Nnamdi Anyahie, and some members of the Imo State Expanded Executive Council.

