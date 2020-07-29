COVID-19: Nasarawa Govt. trains facilitators of Adult Education on alternative teaching

By Sunday John

Lafia, July 28, 2020 The Nasarawa State Government on Tuesday in Lafia began training of facilitators of Adult and Non-Formal Education on teaching through the radio as part of efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Hajiya Fati Sabo, State Commissioner of Education, Science and Technology, said that the training of the facilitators was to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on the education.

According to her, the COVID-19 pandemic had negatively impacted the entire world including the running of schools and adults education programmes.

Sabo said that the training was meant to build the capacity of adult and Non-Formal education facilitators and equip them with the requisite knowledge of teaching students using the radio.

“Today’s occasion marked the turning point for the Ministry of Education towards providing an effective teaching/learning process for adults outside the classroom setting.

“This signifies the commitment and seriousness the state is making towards impacting knowledge to the people irrespective of age or gender.

“The 21st century is knowledge-driven, therefore, everyone needs to be carried along,” she said.

The Commissioner, therefore, assured the public that the state government would not relent to provide basic education to all in spite of the limited resources.

Mr Usman Abu, the Permanent Secretary in the ministry said that the facilitators were drawn from the 13 Local Government Areas of the state for the three days exercise.

Meanwhile, Mrs Cecelia Pwon, a resource person from the National Commission for Mass Literacy, Adults and Non-Formal Education, said the training was necessitated by the novel coronavirus that had put adult learners out of classes since March.

“We will train the facilitators on how to teach adult learners how to read, write and calculate through radio programmes,” she said.

Pwon, therefore, advised the facilitators to pay attention to the training in order to step it down to students for the overall educational development of the country.

