COVID-19: LASG assures business community of support

By Rukayat Moisemhe

Lagos, July 29, 2020 The Lagos State Government on Wednesday reassured industrialists in the state of its support to bolster key sectors and ameliorate the socioeconomic impact of COVID-19 pandemic on businesses.

Dr Lola Akande, the State Commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives, gave the assurance at the 6th edition of the Lagos Corporate Assembly tagged: “BOS Meets Business” on Wednesday in Lagos.

Akande said the Corporate Assembly had been a valuable public–private engagement mechanism through which the state and the business community interacted and deliberated on issues critical and germane to the industrial growth and development of Lagos.

She said that to minimise the economic impact of pandemic, the state government had initiated economic assistance packages.

The commissioner disclosed the packages to include three-months moratorium on loans accessed by the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) from Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) and extended time for tax filling.

She said that the reforms had resulted in the improvement of Nigeria’s Ease of Doing Business Ranking from 146th position out of 190 countries in 2018 to 131st position in 2019.

“Lagos State represents 70 per cent of the indices used in determining this ranking.

“To consolidate this feat, the state will continue to use the Corporate Assembly platform to gauge the pulse of the business community for sustained economic development and advancement in the state.

“The state government has continually taken steps to ensure collaboration with the Organised Private Sector (OPS) to sustain the existing level of industrialisation and to accelerate the momentum of its development.

“In furtherance of this, at the inception of this administration, the T.H.E.M.E.S agenda was blazoned as a strategy document for policy formulation, developmental implementation and evaluation against set parameters.

“All to aggressively transform the state into a 21st century economy and meet the yearnings and aspirations of all stakeholders, including the business community.

“We also recognise that creating an enabling business environment is the key to jobs creation, poverty eradication and the overall economic development of the state,” she said.

Akande lauded the governor for his vision and commitment to a private-driven economy sector in the state.

“We also commend Mr Governor for the numerous laudable projects, programmes and initiatives now in place to positively transform the State.

“Notably, the Lekki Deep Seaport project, which will ease off pressure on Tin Can Island and Apapa ports as well as strengthen the position of Nigeria as a transshipment hub in Sub-Saharan Africa when completed,” the commissioner said.

She also commended corporate bodies for their support through donations of medical equipment, food items, cash to the state in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

