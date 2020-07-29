Adamawa State Govt approves appointment of 29th Hama Bachama

By Muhammad Adam

Yola, July 29, 2020 Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa has approved the appointment of Dr Daniel Ismaila Shagah as the 29th Paramount ruler of Bachama Kingdom.

The government announced this in a statement signed by Humwashi Wunosikou, Press Secretary to Fintiri, on Wednesday in Yola.

Shagah’s appointment followed the demise of Honest Irmiya Stephen, the 28th ruler of Bachama Kingdom in Numan/Lamurde local government areas of the state.

The late monarch, who succeeded late Asaph Zadok, the 27th Hama Bachama, had reigned for eight years before his death on June 28.

Wunosikou quoted the governor as congratulating the new Hama Bachama and the kingmakers for a peaceful process that informed the choice of Shagah.

Naija247news reports that Shagah, OON, was a retired Director, Finance and Administration of the NDLEA.

He was the Founder and Coordinator, Volunteers for Sustainable Development Inc., an NGO, and member of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration Training Academy, among others.

Fintiri said: “Shaga, a trained Narcotics Officer and technocrat, no doubt, has the capacity to lead his people right.

“I believe he will build on the legacies of late Honest Stephen, who stood tall during his reign in peace building initiatives.’’

The governor praised the peaceful disposition of the new ruler and urged him to bring his experience to bear in the development of Bachama Kingdom, and the state at large.

He further charged leaders of the kingdom The governor appealed to to maintain peace and ensure preservation of the cultural norms of their forefathers.

