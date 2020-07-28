Wike tasks members of Rivers Judicial Service Commission on roles

By Dianabasi Effiong

Port Harcourt, July 28, 2020 Members of the recostituted Rivers Judicial Service Commission have been charged to continually ensure a stable, vibrant and exemplary judiciary to make it a role model in Nigeria.

Gov. Nyesom Wike gave the charge on Tuesday in Port Harcourt at the swearing in of four members of the commission.

The governor, who also said that members of the commission should work as a team, urged them to carry out their assignments without ethnic sentiments.

“Do not bring in ethnic sentiments into this assignment. You have to make our state the shining light in judicial matters.

“Nobody lobbied for anyone of you to be appointed. You were all chosen on merit to work for the interest of the state.

“Your role is to stabilise the judiciary and make it vibrant because without the judiciary there will be no hope for the country.

“With the composition of the commission with statutory and non-statutory members, the state expects the best in terms of performance,’’ Wike stated.

The governor also enjoined the commission to fill the existing vacancies in the State High Court and Customary Court of Appeal.

He stated that although the tenure of most boards and commissions in the state had ended, the judicial service commission was reconstituted because of its importance.

Those sworn-in included Chima Boms, Assa Nwinia, Ibim Dokubo and Richard Ehie.

