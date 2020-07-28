VC commends FG over reopening of schools for exit classes

By Ige Adekunle

Sango-Ota (Ogun), July 28, 2020 The Vice- Chancellor, Trinity University, Lagos, Prof. Charles Ayo, has commended the Federal Government for reopening schools for students in exit classes to take public examinations.

The Federal Government had on Monday in Abuja after a meeting with stakeholders in the education sector announced the reopening of exit classes for Primary and Secondary Schools on Aug. 4.

This is to enable pupils in Primary 6 and students in JSS3 and SSS3 sit for public examinations.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Ota, Ogun, Ayo, a former Vice- Chancellor of Covenant University, said that the government’s decision was a welcome development as many parents had been agitated over the issue.

“The action of the Federal Government is good decision in the right direction, but all precautionary measures must be taken to avoid a spike of the pandemic,’’ he said.

The vice-chancellor stressed the need for collective efforts in fighting the scourge so as to further reduce the pandemic in the country.

“The government, parents, proprietors, staff and students have a role to play and must tread the path of caution,’’ Ayo said.

He called on Nigerians to pray for the success and protection of the children in the examinations so that schools across the country could be completely opened.

Ayo said that the outcome of the current exercise would affect all other demands and agitations in the country.

