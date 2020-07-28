Taraba State government Approves Tax Relief Measures for Businesses, Citizens over Covid-19

Taraba State Governor, Arc. Darius Ishaku on Monday approved tax relief measures to ease the effects of COVID-19 on citizens and businesses in the State.

Commissioner for Finance, Dr. Jesse Ashumate announced the measures at a press conference in Jalingo.

Ashumate said the Taraba State government was conscious of the threat of COVID-19 on businesses, organisations and individuals and approved the measures to cushion the effects of the pandemic.

According to him, the measures include; extension of timeline for filing withholding tax return from 21st day to the last working day of the month following the month of deduction.

“50 PERCENT REDUCTION ON PERSONAL INCOME TAX (PIT) OF INFORMAL SECTOR TAXPAYERS MADE BEFORE 31ST DECEMBER, 2020.

“USE OF ELECTRONIC PLATFORMS FOR PAYMENT OF TAXES AND PROCESSING OF TAX CLEARANCE CERTIFICATE AS WELL AS AUTOMATIC DISCHARGE OF VEHICLES UPDATE ARREARS BEYOND ONE YEAR OF EXPIRATION ENDING 31ST DECEMBER, 2020.

“AUTOMATIC WAIVER OF 50 PERCENT ARREARS VOLUME ON BACK DUTY ASSESSMENT BEFORE SEPTEMBER 2020.

“ALLOW INSTALLMENT PAYMENT ON TAX DUE TO INFORMAL SECTOR TAXPAYERS INTO THE AGREED SEGMENT OF DEFERRAL SETTLEMENT PROGRAMME,” HE SAID.

The Commissioner added that waiver has been granted for late filing of returns for taxpayers whose returns are submitted after 30th June 2020.

This is even as he said desk reviews and tax audit request information will be communicated through electronic mail.

The Finance Commissioner noted that Governor Darius Ishaku approved the measures in line with global realities, adding “countries like the United Kingdom, the United States and even the federal government have given such incentives to their citizens and the Taraba State government cannot be left out.”

