SWAN, KSBC renew partnership on sports programmes

By Olayinka Owolewa

Ilorin, July 28, 2020 The Kwara State Broadcasting Corporation and the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) have renewed their partnership to offer the audience quality sports programmes and promote sports development in the state.

Alhaji Kayode Aremu, the General Manager of Radio Kwara, made this known while receiving the state executive members of SWAN, led by its Chairman, Jimoh Bashir at the Broadcasting House, Ilorin on Tuesday,

He expressed his determination to improve sports programming in the station.

Aremu who recalled his days at Radio Kwara, as the first staff to cover sporting events outside the state, promised to support the staff of the Corporation by bringing up live sporting events, for the pleasure of listeners.

He said that the Corporation was undergoing restructuring in all its operations with the introduction of new technology to drive the process.

Speaking earlier, the SWAN boss congratulated the general manager on his appointment.

Bashir solicited for the continued support of the Corporation for sports writers in their task of promoting sports development in the state.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...