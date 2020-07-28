Sanwo-Olu swears in Audit Service Commission chairman, commissioners Commissioners

By Florence Onuegbu

Lagos, July 28, 2020 The Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday swore in the Chairman and Commissioners of the Lagos State Audit Service Commission, toward ensuring transparency in administration of public funds.

Sanwo-Olu said during the ceremony at Lagos House, Ikeja, that his administration placed high premium on compliance to due process, probity and accountability in the management of public finances.

He said that his government would not waiver in strengthening processes that would promote prudence and transparency in the expenditure of public revenue.

The governor said that the need to bring a corps of competent, professional and thoroughbred auditors on board in all ministries, department and agencies (MDAs) could not be overemphasised.

According to him, this informed the need to appoint the commissioners based on their pedigrees and track records in their respective professional callings.

He said the audit commissioners would be saddled with the responsibility of superintending over issues of recruitment, discipline, promotion and career management of audit staff and officers of the state government.

”I heartily congratulate the newly sworn in chairman and members of the Audit Service Commission for being considered worthy of the appointment to serve the government and people of Lagos.

”For the next five years, these professionals will be saddled with the responsibility of superintending over issues of recruitment, discipline, promotion and career management of audit staff and officers of the State government.

”As members of the commission, your responsibility is statutory and very crucial in determining the quality of service that will be delivered by auditors in the employment of the State Public Service.

”The success in the discharge of your responsibility begins by ensuring a recruitment process that emphasises competence, professionalism and integrity.

”This must be complemented by a discipline and promotion regimes that are based on fairness, justice and a reward process driven by quality of performance measured against set standards,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The governor urged the commissioners to bring their impressive knowledge, pedigree and professionalism to bear in carrying out their duties.

In her acceptance speech, the Chairman, Audit Service Commission, Mrs Oluwatoyin Adegbuyi-Onikoyi, assured Gov. Sanwo-Olu that the members of the commission would do their best to justify the confidence reposed in them.

Adegbuyi-Onikoyi said the commission, in line with its vision to be a world class organisation committed to excellence in public service audit, would be committed to building a highly motivated workforce committed to professionalism.

She said that the commission was committed to building a highly motivated workforce committed to safety of public funds and providing technical advice to Lagos State Government on Audit Policy issues.

”The Fourth Pillar in the T.H.E.M.E.S agenda of the Governor is, ”Making Lagos a 21st Century Economy”.

“The relevance of the Audit Service Commission to the T.H.E.M.E.S agenda can be seen from the onerous responsibility imposed on the commission by the Audit Service Law of 2015.

”By diligent prosecution of our mandate, the fourth pillar agenda will be reinforced by ensuring value for money, especially making sure that tax-payers’ money are well utilised,” Adegbuyi-Onikoyi said.

She said that by the virtue of the vision and mission of the commission, machinery would be put in place to enhance transparency, probity, accountability and integrity in government revenue and expenditure.

”My commission members and I will relentlessly pursue this agenda, in order to produce workforce that is up and doing,” the chairman said.

Other members of the Commission include Mrs Jokotola Ojosipe-Ogundimu (Commissioner I), Mr Emmanuel Kappo (Commissioner II), Mr Jimoh Ibrahim (Commissioner III), and Mrs Kafilat Ogbara (Commissioner IV).

All the Commissioners were nominated and presented to the House of Assembly for screening before their inauguration for a five-year tenure, which took effect from July 1, 2020.

