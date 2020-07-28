Sanwo-Olu congratulates Obanikoro at 60 Obanikoro

By Florence Onuegbu

Lagos, July 28, 2020 Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated a former Minister of State for Defence, Sen. Musiliu Obanikoro, on the occasion of his 60th birthday.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement sent to Naija247news and signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile on Tuesday, described the former Nigeria High Commissioner to Ghana as a seasoned politician and an administrator.

He said that Obanikoro used his positions for development of Lagos State and Nigeria at large.

The governor said that the senator contributed immensely to the growth and development of Lagos State as a council chairman, commissioner, distinguished senator and minister.

”Senator Musiliu Obanikoro started his political journey with the progressives, later pitched tent with the opposition but as a true supporter of progressive ideals, returned to the All Progressives Congress where he’s currently contributing his quota for the progress of the party,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu also said that Sen. Obanikoro made great achievements as council Chairman and as Commissioner for Home Affairs and Culture between 1999 and 2003.

”During your four years in the Senate, you contributed immensely to legislative business in the Red Chamber.

”As Senator, you proposed motions on the surge and overflow of the Atlantic Ocean along the Bar beach shoreline, to protect Lagos State from the menace of flood and resolution of the clash between men of the Nigerian Police Force and men of the Nigerian Army in Lagos State.

”We cherish your worldview on democracy as system of government established for the attainment of sustainable development for the people.

”As a true democrat, in February 2015, you were among the senators who urged then African Union chairman, President Olusegun Obasanjo, to use military force, if necessary, to restore democracy in Togo.

”As you celebrate your 60th birthday, I pray that God will increase you in good health to enable you render more service to humanity,” he said.

