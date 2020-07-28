Sallah: Police assure adequate security in Oyo State

By Suleiman Shehu

Ibadan, July 28, 2020 The Police Command in Oyo State has assured the citizens of the state of adequate security before, during and after the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Nwachukwu Enwonwu, gave the assurance in a statement made available to newsmen by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Olugbenga Fadeyi in Ibadan on Tuesday

Enwonwu said that he had directed all Divisional Police Officers (DPOs), Area Commanders and Head of Departments to ensure 24-hour security of their areas of responsibility.

The commissioner ordered immediate commencement of aggresive stop and search operation as well as robust intelligence network to ensure security of lives and property.

He further said that massive deployment of Police Tactical Teams such as Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Swift Response Squad (SRS), Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD), Police Mobile Force (PMF), Skynet, Anti-Kidnapping squad (AKS), Safer and Federal Highway patrol teams including plain clothes policemen were in place for public safety and security.

“In the same vein, all and sundry are implored to be security conscious, watch out for strangers and hoodlums who are all out to cause mayhem and disturb the peace being enjoyed by the good citizens of Oyo State.

“It is paramount to secure rams, cows and other animals purchased for the purpose of Sallah celebrations.

“At the same time vehicles parked within our immediate environment, garages and public places should be under lock and key at all times.

“And also as a matter of compulsion keep only photocopies of vehicles papers in the car safe to prevent incident of removal of vehicles from where parked.

“All rules and regulations to prevent and curtail the spread of COVID-19 in Oyo State must be strictly followed as the police in the state command would not relent in their efforts to enforce and ensure total obedience,” the commissioner said.

Enwonwu warned criminals or groups that were bent on causing mayhem to stay clear from Oyo State and advised celebrants to be security conscious and report any suspicious movement to the police.

“In the event of distress, call or dissemination of useful information, citizens are advised to call the Police Control Room Numbers 08081768614, 07055495413 and 615 (Toll Free) from Oyo State Security Trust Fund,’’ he said

