Sallah: FRSC deploys 1,354 personnel to Kano

By Bosede Olufunmi

Kano, July 28, 2020 The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kano State Command, said it has deployed 1,354 personnel to ease traffic flow and enhance safety on the roads during Eid-el-Kabir festivities.

The Sector Commander, Mr Zubairu Mato, made the disclosure in a statement on Tuesday in Kano.

Mato disclosed that the Corps also deployed 16 patrol vehicles, three ambulances and one tow truck, noting that the special Sallah operation would be conducted between July 22 and August 7.

He said the personnel would be deployed on major routes, highways and roads leading to the Eid prayer grounds.

The Commander explained that the personnel comprised of 741 Regular Marshals and 613 Special Marshals.

“The personnel will ensure safe and smooth vehicular traffic flow as well as give prompt attention to road traffic crash victims.

“The operation focuses at enforcing compliance with the guidelines on inter-state travels issued by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19.

“Our patrol teams will also engage in massive public enlightenment and emergency response services.

“We will focus on traffic rules violations such as overloading; use of phone while driving, route violation and driver’s licence as well as driving with expired or worn out tyres,” he said.

Mato reiterated commitment to collaborate with transport unions and state government to enforce compliance with the COVID-19 guidelines in motor parks and terminals in the State.

He enjoined drivers, passengers and other motor park workers to comply with the COVID-19 protocols, use of hand sanitisers, face masks and social distancing to stem further spread of the pandemic.

While wishing Muslims a happy Eid-el-Kabir celebrations, Mato warned against under-aged driving, noting that defaulters would be sanctioned.

