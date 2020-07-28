Residents of Ejigbo area in Lagos urge police to intensify patrol

By Abiodun Azi

Lagos, July 28, 2020 Residents of Alhaji Sumonu Street, off NNPC Road in Ejigbo area of Lagos State, on Tuesday appealed to the Nigeria Police, Lagos State Command, to intensify patrol against the activities of hoodlums, street urchins and drug addicts.

Newsmen reports that the hoodlums, street urchins and drug addicts had been allegedly terrorising residents of the areas in recent time.

A resident, Mr Julius Shokunbi, told NAN that they had been carrying out nefarious activities in the area, as young boys, girls and men were daily engaging in all forms of evil acts with impunity.

Shokunbi said that if not for the spirited efforts of the police, the suspected criminals would have taken over the area.

He said that there had been series of attacks by law enforcement agency on the suspected criminals.

According to him, the last Saturday attack by the police had put many of the hoodlums on their toes.

“In fact, one of them vowed never to come to the street again, after the police attacks on them,” Shokunbi said.

He, however, appealed to the law enforcement agency not to relent in their efforts to keep the street off these hoodlums, saying that they were already regrouping.

Another resident, Mrs Mistura Adesoji, said that if not for the presence of the law enforcement agents daily on the street recently, the miscreants would have reinforced to carry on their nefarious activities.

Adesoji said that shanties, make shifts and hide outs in the area should be destroyed so that there would be no hiding places for the suspected criminals.

She said that if there was no hideouts for them, there would be no way for the miscreants to reinforce to carry on with their business as usual.

Adesoji also appealed to the Commissioner of Police in the state to take urgent steps to forestall regrouping of the miscreants.

Also, another resident, Mr Jelili Aderibigbe, appealed to the police not to relent in launching their attacks on the suspected criminals in their hideouts to forestall their regrouping in the area.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...