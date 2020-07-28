Rangers register for 2020/2021 season

By Nicholas Obisike

Enugu, July 27, 2020 Rangers International FC of Enugu has started registration for the 2020/2021 season in line with the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) and Confederation of African Football (CAF) rules.

This was contained in a statement by the club’s Spokesman, Norbert Okolie in Enugu on Monday.

Okolie cited the club’s General Manager, Davidson Owumi, as saying the aim was to step ahead of other clubs both on and off the pitch in readiness for the season.

The general manager said that the club had applied to the various agencies of government relevant to the game.

”Letters have been sent to the Nigeria Police, Fire Service, Enugu State Emergency Agency and Enugu State Waste Management Authority.

“Medical institutions also received a letter for necessary inspections and certification of our playing facility, including the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium (NAS), Enugu.

”It is our firm belief that we can get all these done on time for the country’s upcoming football season,” Owumi said.

The club’s Team Manager, Amobi Ezeaku, also said the processes for the decontamination of Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in preparation for the season had commenced.

”Safety and security are paramount in every football game, hence the early licensing procedures for the season,” he said.

Ezeaku thanked concerned agencies in the state for their cooperation in 2019/2020 season.

