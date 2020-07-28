Okowa greets Asagba of Asaba at 96

By Ifeanyi Olannye

Asaba, July 28, 2020 Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has congratulated the Asagba of Asaba, Obi (Prof.) Chike Edozien, on his 96th birthday anniversary.

The governor, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba on Tuesday, commended the monarch for making Asaba peaceful and investment-friendly since he ascended the throne of his forefathers 29 years ago.

He said that the Asagba had provided purposeful, courageous and tenacious leadership for the Asaba people over the years and deserved to be celebrated on his new, great and enviable age.

Okowa joined the Edozien family and people of Asaba at home and in the Diaspora in celebrating the nonagenarian monarch, scholar per excellence, bridge-builder and elder statesman on the outstanding point in his journey of life.

The governor prayed that the traditional ruler would remain in good health, wisdom and strength to continue ruling the people of his kingdom.

He lauded the erudite professor and monarch for his contributions to the development of Asaba and for being a good host to Deltans and Nigerians as the traditional ruler of the capital city of Delta State.

Okowa said that the monarch also initiated cultural and traditional reforms for the enhancement of the living conditions of the people of the kingdom.

He said the Asagba also ensured their appropriate recognition and strategic relevance in the ever-important traditional institution in the society.

