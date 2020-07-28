Oil majors make new gas discovery off the coast of Egypt

PARIS (Reuters) – French oil company Total said on Tuesday that, along with its partners BP and ENI, it had made a gas discovery at a well off the coast of Egypt.

Total said the discovery had been made at the Bashrush well on the North El Hammad licence, located eleven kilometres (6.8 miles) off the Egyptian coast. ENI and BP both have 37.5% stakes in the North El Hammad licence, while Total has a 25% stake.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, editing by Louise Heavens

