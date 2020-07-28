Ogun govt. set to explore PPP initiative for housing development — GM

By Olawale Jokotoye

Abeokuta, July 28, 2020 The Ogun government on Tuesday announced plans to explore the Public Private Partnership (PPP) initiative to achieve maximum and rapid development of its housing sector.

The new General Manager of the state Housing Corporation, Mr Akinwale Ojo, said this at a news briefing in Abeokuta on Monday.

Ojo said that government planned to develop about 1,000 housing units across the state.

He explained that Gov. Dapo Abiodun had mandated the corporation to make land available to residents who could not afford to buy houses.

He said that the corporation was further mandated to assist such people to build their own houses with an arrangement for repayment by instalment.

“The State government has mandated us to develop a start-and-service scheme, whereby people that could not afford to purchase houses would be able to buy land and build their homes.

“I have been involved in the system for sometime and know where the shoe pinches.

“Now that I am privileged to be at the helms of affairs of the housing corporation, it is important to make desired changes in the living standard of the people,” Ojo said.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...