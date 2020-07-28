Nigeria generates N651.77bn from Value Added Tax in H1 2020 – NBS

The Nigerian Government generated the sum of N651.77 billion from Value Added Tax (VAT) in the first six months of 2020.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) disclosed this in a report titled ‘Sectoral Distribution Of Value Added Tax (H1 2020)’ published on Monday.

According to the NBS, sectoral distribution of Value Added Tax (VAT) data for H1 2020 reflected that the sum of N651.77bn was generated as VAT in H1 2020 as against N600.98bn generated in H1 2019. This represents 8.45% growth Year-on-Year.

It revealed that professional Services generated the highest amount of VAT with N95.92bn generated and closely followed by Other Manufacturing generating N67.63bn, Commercial and Trading generating N31.10bn while Mining generated the least and closely followed by Textile and Garment Industry and Pharmaceutical, Soaps and Toiletries with N127.58m, N499.19m and N648.78m generated respectively.

Out of the total amounted generated in H1 2020, N335.82bn was generated as Non-Import VAT locally while N161.74bn was generated as Non-Import VAT for foreign. The balance of N154.21bn was generated as NCS-Import VAT.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...