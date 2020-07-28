NDE disburses N4.4m to 440 women in Kano

By Abbas Bamalli

Kano, July 28, 2020 The National Directorate for Employment (NDE), says it has disbursed N4.4 million to 440 women in Kano State.

Mr Illiyasu Ahmed, the NDE Coordinator in the state, made the disclosure at the inauguration of the disbursement exercise on Tuesday in Kano.

Ahmed said the programme aimed at encouraging growth of Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs).

He said the Federal Government had initiated the empowerment scheme to assist women economically under the Micro Enterprises Enhancement Scheme (MEES).

The Coordinator noted the programme was also designed to support women to enable them exploit their full potentials and live a more productive life.

Ahmed called on the beneficiaries to make good use of the support as such would encourage the government to provide more.

“No fewer than 44,000 people will benefit from another empowerment scheme initiated by the Federal Government.

“About 22,000 women are expected to benefit from the programme.

“They are, therefore, advise to go to their respective local government councils to enroll in the empowerment programme.

“The programme is expected to commenced in October, all the necessary processes are in progress. I encourage you to participate” he said.

Also speaking, wife of Kano State Governor, Hajiya Hafsat Ganduje, commended the Federal Government for the initiative.

Ganduje, represented by the state’s Commissioner of Women Affairs, Ms Zahra’u Muhammad, said the gesture would go a long way to assist women especially those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

She called on the beneficiaries to make good use of the fund and engage in viable ventures.

One of the beneficiaries, Khadija Rabiu, also commended the government for the gesture, adding that it would improve their social and economic wellbeing.

