NCS decorates 19 newly promoted officers in Imo

By Victor Nwachukwu

Owerri , July 28, 2020 The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operating Unit (FOU), Zone C, Owerri on Tuesday decorated 19 newly promoted officers in the zone with their new ranks .

The ceremony which took place in Owerri on Tuesday was conducted by NCS Comptroller in Imo, Mr kayode Olusemire on behalf of the Comptroller General, Col. Hameed Ali.

Among the decorated officers were seven persons from the rank of Chief Superintendent of Customs (CSC) to Assistant Comptroller (AC) and one person from Superintendent of Customs (SC) to Chief Superintendent of Customs (CSC).

Also decorated were 10 officers from the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Customs (ASC I) to Deputy Superintendent of Customs (DSC) and one officer from Inspector of Customs (IC) to Assistant Superintendent of Customs (ASC II).

The comptroller congratulated the officers, saying their promotion was evidence of hard work and commitment to duty.

According to him, the decorated officers were among the 1,033 successful candidates out of over 2,900 who sat for a recent promotional examination conducted by the service nationwide.

Olusemire urged them to hold on to the tenets of hard work, dedication and discipline in the discharge of their constitutional duties and continue to represent the service well.

“I thank the NCS management team for steering the ship of the service in the right direction through annual conduct of promotional examinations. This has gone a long way in boosting the morale of our officers.

“I also congratulate all newly promoted officers in the service and wish you success in your latest achievements.

“It rests on you to prove that you truly deserve the new ranks. Be humble, read and learn from others so that you will continue to excel. To whom much is given, a lot is expected,” he said.

Responding on behalf of the promoted officers, AC Usman Dahiru thanked the management of the service for seeing them worthy of honour and pledged unreserved dedication to the service and country.

“We deeply appreciate our leaders. We are proud of the service and its leadership and we, therefore, pledge our unswerving commitment to the service and to Nigeria,” he said.

