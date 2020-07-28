Nasarawa State Assembly sets up Ad hoc committee to monitor COVID-19 task force

By Mohammed Baba Busu
Lafia, May 28, 2020 The Nasarawa State House of Assembly, has constituted a six-member Ad hoc committee to monitor the activities of the state Task Force on COVID-19.
The constitution of the committee on Tuesday, followed a motion to that effect moved by Daniel Ogazi (APC-Kokona East), under Mstters of Urgent Public Importance, supported by Ibrahim Muluku (APC-Nasarawa Eggon East).
The assembly Speaker, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi who announced the constitution of the committee said that the measure would enable the house to have a feedback on the activities of the taskforce committee on COVID-19.
The speaker announced Abdullahi Angibi of Lafia Central Constituency as the Chairman of the committee and Usman Labaran Shafa of Toto/Gadabuke constituency as the Vice Chairman.
” Other members of the committee are Ibrahim Muluku, Daniel Ogazi, Abdulaziz Danladi, Suleiman Yakubu and the Secretary of the committee is Safiya Balarabe, ” Abdullahi said.
Earlier, Ogazi while moving the motion, said that there was need for the house to have an ad hoc committee to monitor the activities of the state COVID-19 task force to ensure effective fight against the pandemic.
The house also proceeded on recess to celebrate the Eid-el-Kabir and will resume on Aug. 17, 2020.
