Nasarawa State Assembly sets up Ad hoc committee to monitor COVID-19 task force

Lafia, May 28, 2020 The Nasarawa State House of Assembly, has constituted a six-member Ad hoc committee to monitor the activities of the state Task Force on COVID-19.

The constitution of the committee on Tuesday, followed a motion to that effect moved by Daniel Ogazi (APC-Kokona East), under Mstters of Urgent Public Importance, supported by Ibrahim Muluku (APC-Nasarawa Eggon East).

The assembly Speaker, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi who announced the constitution of the committee said that the measure would enable the house to have a feedback on the activities of the taskforce committee on COVID-19.

The speaker announced Abdullahi Angibi of Lafia Central Constituency as the Chairman of the committee and Usman Labaran Shafa of Toto/Gadabuke constituency as the Vice Chairman.

” Other members of the committee are Ibrahim Muluku, Daniel Ogazi, Abdulaziz Danladi, Suleiman Yakubu and the Secretary of the committee is Safiya Balarabe, ” Abdullahi said.

Earlier, Ogazi while moving the motion, said that there was need for the house to have an ad hoc committee to monitor the activities of the state COVID-19 task force to ensure effective fight against the pandemic.

The house also proceeded on recess to celebrate the Eid-el-Kabir and will resume on Aug. 17, 2020.

