Lady professional golfers hail Nwodo as their inspiration

Abuja, July 27, 2020 The Ladies Professional Golfers Association of Nigeria (LPGAN) on Monday described its Board Chairman, Okwesilieze Nwodo, as a great Nigerian with immense love for the sport and its female players.

Uloma Ogbuokiri, the association’s founder and the country’s first lady professional golfer, in a statement in Abuja hailed Nwodo as the pillar behind the group.

“While we congratulate the former Executive Governor of Enugu State as he turns 70 on Tuesday, we must not forget his contributions.

“He is the pillar behind the formation of the LPGAN in Nigeria

“When some people believed that Nigeria is not ripe to have LPGAN, in spite of the number of lady professional golfers we have, he gave great support and showed us love.

“He expressed the belief that the formation of the association will assist in identifying those that have talents and are just waiting for someone to push them out into the limelight,” Ogbuokiri stated.

While wishing Nwodo many more years in good health, the LPGAN official urged the former National Chairman of PDP not to relent in assisting in the development and progress of the association.

“We use the occasion of the 70th anniversary of our founding father, who is a paediatric surgeon par excellence, to advise our members and other Nigerians both home and abroad on the coronavirus pandemic.

“We all need to continue to keep safe and adhere to all the safety protocols,” she said.

Ogbuokiri then prayed to God to grant Nwodo long life, good health and more grace to actualise his dreams of making life more meaningful for lady golfers in Nigeria and those around him.

