NAIROBI (Reuters) – Kenya will sell an 11-year, amortised infrastructure bond to raise 70 billion shillings ($650.26 million) next month, the central bank said on Tuesday.

The bank said in a statement it would receive bids for the bond until Aug.18, and auction it a day later.

($1 = 107.6500 Kenyan shillings)

Reporting by George Obulutsa; editing by Elias Biryabarema

