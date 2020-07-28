Kaduna Line signs MoU with Kogi counterpart to boost transportation services

By Moses Kolo

Kaduna, July 28, 2020 The management of the Kaduna Line, said it has signed a 10-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Kogi Investment and Properties Limited to boost transportation services.

Mr Augustine Ogar, the Managing Director of Kaduna Line, disclosed this during the signing of the agreement on Tuesday in Kaduna.

Ogar said that the agreement would facilitate expansion of its fleet and outreach to enhance transportation services between Kogi and Kaduna State.

“Henceforth, passengers who wish to travel between Lokoja-Kaduna axis could patronise our vehicles and be rest assured of safety and value for the fares,” he said.

Ogar said the 10-year agreement would be subject to annaul review, adding that there were no financial or legal implications to the partnership.

“As such, Kogi Investment and Properties Limited could withdraw its partnership anytime it so wishes”.

Ogar added that plans were under way to expand Kaduna Line’s routes to other states in the country before the end of the year.

The director reiterated commitment to adhere strictly to the COVID-19 protocol for the safety of drivers and passengers, respectively.

Also speaking, Mr Godwin Akpam, General Manager, Kogi Investment and Properties Limited, who was represented the Managing Director of the Company, Hajiya Aisha Suleiman described the event as memorable.

Akpam noted that passengers, hitherto stranded due to deficit of vehicles shuttling between Kaduna-Lokoja Road would get relief, as the agreement was aimed at improving transportation services.

He added that the Company’s vehicles were in good shape, stressing that the issue of social distancing and COVID-19 precautionary measures were non nenegotiable.

Akpam further commended the Kaduna Line and assured of a cordial working relationship.

