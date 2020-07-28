Group urges Kogi Govt. to prioritise welfare of citizens

By Sylvester Thompson

Abuja, July 27, 2020 A socio-political group, Alliance for Credible and Transparent Leadership, has urged the Kogi Government to prioritise the welfare and wellbeing of the citizens.

The group, led by Mr Salifu Usman, made the call at a news conference on Monday in Abuja.

It said the Gov. Yahaya Bello-led administration should rise up its responsibilities, including fixing all deplorable roads within the state, particularly those in Lokoja metropolis.

“The alliance urges the state government to overhaul the medical regime in the state as avert the current trend where treatment of all conceivable serious illnesses are referred to the FCT.

“This transferring of sick persons to Abuja is due to nonperformance and delivery of basic health care services by our medical team,” it said.

The group also called for prompt payment of full salaries, benefits and other emoluments to civil servants in the state.

It said erratic and harphazard payment of entitlements of civil servants and pensioners especially to those in the rural areas, was turning such people to beggars.

The Alliance for Credible and Transparent Leadership said that the trend was unacceptable.

It further noted that security of lives and property was the primary purpose of government the world over.

The socio-political group said: “Failure in this regard has overwhelming implication for law and order in society.

“We therefore call on Gov. Bello and his government to re-jig the security structure and liaise with all federal security agencies so as to bring all security challenges in the state under control.

“We further call on the leadership of the state to take measures to mop up all arms and ammunition within the state, in order to ensure security of lives and property of citizens.”

The group also called on the governor to take immediate measures to ensure that democratically elected councils were constituted in the local government areas.

“The alliance outrightly rejects any form of sale of the legacy assets of Kogi government and its people,” it added.

