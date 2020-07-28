Gov Zulum signs N108. 8bn revised 2020 Appropriation Act into law

by Yakubu Uba

Maiduguri, July 27, 2020 Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno on Monday signed the revised 2020 budget of N108. 8 billion revised 2020 Appropriation Act into law from N147 billion.

Zulum said at the signing ceremony at the Government House, Maiduguri that the downward review was due to economic realities caused by COVID-19 pandemic currently ravaging the world.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the revised budget was reduced by more than N38 billion.

The governor had presented initial budget of N147 billion to the state House of Assembly in December 2019.

Zulum said that his administration was committed to the effective implementation of the budget.

The governor directed Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Usman Jiddah to liaise with the Ministry of Finance to ensure strict compliance to the budgetary provisions.

He also directed the ministry to review it medium term expenditure framework in line with the revised budget.

“This administration is determined to ensure the effective implementation of the revised budget; budget is one of the important components of governance,” Zulum said.

NAN reports that Borno House Speaker, Abdulkarim Lawan and other principal legislators attended the signing ceremony.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...