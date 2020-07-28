Ghana partners U.S. to achieve Malaria Elimination and Zero Malaria Deaths by 2030

Ambassador Sullivan congratulated Ghana for its achievements, and noted that work remains to sustain the gains made

ACCRA, Ghana, July 28, 2020/ — On July 28, 2020, the U.S. Ambassador to Ghana, Stephanie S. Sullivan, virtually joined the Government Statistician of the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS), Professor Samuel Kobina Annim, and the Program Manager of the National Malaria Control Program (NMCP), Dr. Keziah Malm, to launch the 2019 Malaria Indicator Survey (MIS) results. The launch highlighted impressive results in malaria control, including a nationwide 32 percent decrease in malaria prevalence in children under five, from 21 percent in 2016 to 14 percent in 2019.

The survey, conducted by GSS and NMCP, provides critical data to monitor progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals and Ghana’s National Malaria Strategic Plan to achieve malaria elimination and zero malaria deaths by 2030. With support from the U.S. government, through the President’s Malaria Initiative (PMI), the 2019 MIS also assists the government of Ghana and its partners to implement malaria prevention, treatment, and control interventions that improve health outcomes for Ghanaians.

Ambassador Sullivan congratulated Ghana for its achievements, and noted that work remains to sustain the gains made, stating that “We must continue to encourage Ghanaians to adopt healthy behaviors, such as regular bed net use, and prompt testing and treatment of malaria to reduce the risk of serious illness and death.” The Ambassador concluded her remarks by reiterating the United States’ unwavering commitment, saying, “I look forward to continuing our partnership to achieve our common vision of a malaria-free Ghana.”

Through PMI, the U.S. government partners with 27 countries in sub-Saharan Africa and Southeast Asia to control and eliminate malaria. Since 2007, the United States has partnered with the Government of Ghana to improve malaria treatment, control, and prevention. PMI supports the NMCP to decrease malaria morbidity and mortality by encouraging the use of bed nets; preventing malaria during pregnancy; ensuring that malaria testing and treatment services are available across Ghana; and providing health workers with the knowledge and skills to properly manage malaria.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...