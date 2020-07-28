Follow recommended guidelines for schools reopening, Private School owners urge Govts

By Oluwakemi Oladipo

Lagos, July 28, 2020 The National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPs) on Tuesday called on state governments in Nigeria to follow the recommended guidelines by the Federal Ministry of Education for reopening of schools.

Its National President, Mr Yomi Otubela, also urged the state governments to call an emergency virtual meeting of all stakeholders in both public and private schools in their respective states.

“Enlightenment on what needs to be put in place, having taken cognisance of their state peculiarities to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in schools is very important.

“NAPPs appreciates the Federal and State Governments over their resolve to reopen schools as from Aug. 4 to allow SSS Three students to prepare for their forthcoming WAEC examinations.

“This is to eventually join their fellow counterparts in other West African countries to partake in the examination scheduled to commence on Aug. 17, 2020,” Otubela said.

He said that the news had cheered up the students, parents, teachers, school owners and other stakeholders who had shown concerns over the initial suspension of the examination.

“We also thank the Minister of Education and Minister of State for Education for their fatherly roles in listening to our concerns about the suspension and taking steps to resolve it amicably.

“NAPPS, as a responsible association, is fully ready to ensure that management of private schools takes safety as a priority in schools by ensuring that their staff, students and visitors to their schools adhere strictly to the safety protocols.

“There will be laid down guides by the schools management in line with the COVID-19 guidelines for the safe reopening of schools being recommended by the Federal Ministry of Education,” he said.

Otubela added that with schools reopening for exit classes students only, there would be an opportunity for the observance of physical distancing.

“More so is the fact that we shall use the opportunity of this resumption to assess the workability of safety protocols that are in place in schools.

“I hope that we can use its success to ensure other students fully resume as soon as possible,” he said.

