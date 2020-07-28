FG sets WASSCE date for Nigerian candidates.

The West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) specific to Nigerian candidates shall begin from 5 September through 14 September 2020 as confirmed by the federal government. Subjects specific to all English speaking countries participating in the exam (Nigeria, Gambia, Sierra Leone, Ghana, Liberia) will proceed on 17 August as earlier stated.

The news was publicized by the Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, at the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 meeting on Monday. He added that all schools in Nigeria will open from 3 August as agreed by all state commissioners and governors, giving students two weeks to prepare for the WASSCE which will begin 17 August.

The Minister said, “this varies the timetable we agitated earlier by as much as two weeks. What the agreement entails is WAEC West Africa, and all the countries that are in it have agreed that the exams peculiar to Nigeria will be taken from September 5 through September 14.

He added that “the exams that are common to all countries if West Africa will proceed as previously published on August 17. This today is accepted by every state in Nigeria and endorsed by the Presidential Task Force today at our meeting. Revision classes begin from today”

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...