Eid-el-Kabir: FRSC to deploy 1,000 personnel to Kwara

By Olubukola Aiyedogbon

Ilorin, July 28, 2020 The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kwara Command, says it will deploy over 1,000 personnel for the Eid-el-Kabir celebration to enhance safety on the roads.

The state Sector Commander, Corps Commander Jonathan Owoade, who disclosed this in a statement in Ilorin on Tuesday, added that the command deployed special marshals, 20 operational vehicles and three ambulances for proper operation during the period.

He said the areas with high volume of traffic would be manned adequately in collaboration with other security agencies, while there would also be a standby 24-hour rescue team in case of any Road Traffic Crash (RTC).

Owoade said that he had briefed the sector’s unit commanders, other officers and media crew ahead of the commencement of “Operation Eid El-Kabir 2020” which would run from July 30 to Aug. 8.

“This is as directed by the FRSC National Headquarters to checkmate perceived increase in traffic volume and avoid any traffic encumbrance during the period, by taking proactive measures to ensure free flow of traffic in major locations across the state.

“With the gradual ease of lockdown and lifting of restriction on interstate movement, which may give room for high vehicular movement, the corps will ensure that motorists comply with COVID-19 protocols.

“This include adherence to social and physical distancing in vehicles,” he said.

The sector commander reiterated the command’s readiness to ensure a hitch-free celebration in the state.

He restated the commitment of the command to do all in its ability in discharging it’s functions throughout the celebration, promising that the command would work tirelessly to ensure safety of lives and property on the roads.

“I wish to use this medium to admonish all road users, motorists, motorcyclists and pedestrians and the general public to be safety conscious, vigilant, lane disciplined and shun over speeding.

“I also implore all drivers to avoid overloading, drunk-driving and use of substandard or expired tyres and to avoid route violation during the period.”

Owoade said that in cases of emergency, the FRSC could be reached ontoll free number 122.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...